Defence Minister
J·Jun 03, 2024, 10:47 am
Israel's Gallant to US: Hamas rule must end, Palestinian alternatives eyed
J·Mar 10, 2024, 03:19 pm
MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt Inaugurates Gen Bipin Rawat's Statue In Uttarakhand
J·Feb 22, 2024, 05:10 am
Union Minister Rajnath Singh on cluster tour in Odisha, to hold public meeting at Mayurbhanj today
J·Feb 03, 2024, 06:38 am
New India Firm Against Maritime Piracy and Smuggling: Rajnath Singh
J·Sep 26, 2023, 06:10 pm
India puts spotlight on complex web of security challenges facing Indo-Pacific
J·Sep 25, 2023, 08:59 am
India's first C-295 aircraft formally inducted into IAF by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
J·Sep 06, 2023, 08:16 pm
BRO to construct airfield at strategic Nyoma belt of eastern Ladakh
J·Sep 04, 2023, 05:44 pm
Rajnath trains guns on Cong leaders in poll-bound Rajasthan over Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks
J·Sep 01, 2023, 06:17 pm
Rajnath's 2-day visit to Sri Lanka deferred: Defence ministry
J·Jul 18, 2023, 11:36 pm
UP Govt Has Done Wonderful Work, Lucknow Is On Path Of Development: Rajnath
J·Jul 17, 2023, 06:24 pm
Argentina Defence Minister arrives in India on four-day visit
J·Jul 16, 2023, 05:46 pm
When India speaks today, whole world listens: Rajnath Singh
J·Jun 17, 2023, 06:41 pm
Vietnamese defence minister begins two-day India visit on Sunday
J·Jun 06, 2023, 12:35 am
Rajnath Holds Bilateral Talks With US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin
J·Jun 03, 2023, 12:22 am
Military Secures Borders, Also Protects Culture & Economy: Rajnath Singh
J·Apr 29, 2023, 12:50 am
Rajnath's Tough Message To Pak, China At SCO Meet
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.