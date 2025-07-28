Don't know how to ask a question: Rajnath Singh slams Oppn for questioning success of Op Sindoor

New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh,on Monday, mounted a scathing attack on the Congress and Opposition leaders, accusing them of undermining the morale of the Indian armed forces by repeatedly raising questions about India's losses rather than acknowledging the military success of Operation Sindoor.

Addressing the Lok Sabha during the highly anticipated Operation Sindoor debate, he said, "Pakistan was not able to hit any target in India, and none of our critical assets sustained damage. Our security arrangements were impregnable, and every attempt was thwarted. I laud the Indian military forces and ask my colleagues in the Opposition to show respect by thumping their desks."

Despite the call for bipartisan support, key Opposition leaders, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP K.C. Venugopal, remained still and did not participate in the gesture.

Reiterating that India halted the operation only after achieving its strategic and political goals, the Defence Minister refuted any suggestions that the operation was called off under external pressure.

"India halted the operation only after fully achieving all the political and military objectives set before and during the mission. Therefore, the notion that the operation was stopped under any pressure is baseless and entirely baseless," he said, amid brief sloganeering from the Opposition benches.

Rajnath Singh recounted that Pakistan reached out to India on May 10, seeking cessation of hostilities after suffering heavy blows.

"They contacted our DGMO and appealed for a halt. This was accepted with a firm message -- Operation Sindoor is only paused, not ended. If provoked again, it will resume," he added.

Taking direct aim at the Congress, the Defence Minister questioned the nature of their inquiries.

"The Opposition asks how many of our jets were downed. Why don't they ask how many enemy jets we brought down? Why don't they ask if we dismantled terror infrastructure? Because the answer to that is yes," he said.

Continuing his criticism, the Defence Minister said, "They should be asking whether we neutralised the masterminds behind the terror attack that wiped the 'sindoor' off the foreheads of our mothers and sisters. Again, the answer is yes. And if they ask whether any of our soldiers were harmed during the operation, the answer is no."

In a broader critique of the Opposition's attitude, Rajnath Singh warned against focusing on "relatively minor" details when the issue at hand is national security and the honour of soldiers.

"Some of our friends in the Opposition seem unable to ask the right questions," he said.

Reflecting on the BJP's conduct during its time in the Opposition, the Defence Minister recalled how leaders like former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee praised the Congress-led government after India's victory in the 1971 war.

"We never asked how many of our planes were lost. We applauded our leadership and stood united. We didn't ask which party was in power or what ideology it followed," he added.

