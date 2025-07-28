South Korea: Defence chief meets special forces troops deployed for martial law bid

Seoul, July 28 (IANS) South Korean Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back on Monday met troops who had been mobilised for former President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched martial law bid, his office said, in ongoing efforts to boost military morale.

Ahn visited the 3rd Special Forces Brigade under the Army's Special Warfare Command earlier in the day, the defence ministry said, in what marked his first on-site inspection since taking office as defence minister last week.

"I will take necessary measures so that special forces troops and other soldiers who were deployed for the martial law bid can concentrate on defending the country as they had, by restoring their stability and honor," he said.

The minister also reaffirmed his pledge to strengthen the civilian command of the military and rebuild it into one trusted by the people, Yonhap news agency reported.

Ahn, a five-term lawmaker, took office as the country's first civilian defense chief in 64 years after former Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun stepped down over his suspected role in the wake of the brief martial law imposition on December 3.

Last week, after taking office, Ahn called on the military to strictly adhere to political neutrality and focus on its duty of protecting the people from external threats, mentioning North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile threats, and growing uncertainties in the global security situation.

As part of such efforts, the new minister vowed to strengthen a defence cooperation network based on the South Korea-US alliance, which he called a "linchpin" of the country's security.

"I will continuously expand cooperation so the South Korea-US alliance, as a 'global comprehensive strategic alliance,' will develop in a direction that corresponds with national interest," he said.

At the same time, Ahn vowed to militarily support efforts to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula, pledging to leave doors open for dialogue while strengthening deterrence.

--IANS

int/bpd/