Rajnath Singh to pay tribute at national memorial on Police Commemoration Day

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay homage to the martyrs on Police Commemoration Day at the National Police Memorial on October 21, according to an official statement.

On October 21, 1959, ten valiant policemen laid down their lives in an ambush laid by heavily armed Chinese troops at Hot Springs, Ladakh. Since then, it has been observed as Police Commemoration Day every year.

"In recognition of the sacrifices made by police personnel and their paramount role in preserving national security and integrity, the Prime Minister dedicated National Police Memorial (NPM), Chanakyapuri, New Delhi to the nation on Police Commemoration Day-2018," according to the statement from the Ministry of Defence.

The Memorial consists of three main components: a Central Sculpture, the 'Wall of Valour', and a Museum. The Central Sculpture is a 30-foot-high granite monolith cenotaph, symbolising the strength, resilience, and selfless service of police personnel.

The Wall of Valour features the engraved names of martyrs, serving as a lasting tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty since Independence.

"The Memorial gives Police Forces a sense of national identity, pride, unity of purpose, common history and destiny, besides reinforcing their commitment to protect the nation even at the cost of their lives," it added.

The museum is conceptualised as a historical and evolving exhibition on policing in India. The Memorial is a site of pilgrimage, a place of reverence for Police personnel and citizens alike.

The National Police Memorial is open to the public on all days except Mondays. CAPFs organise band display, parade and retreat ceremony at the National Police Memorial on every Saturday and Sunday in the evening, starting one hour prior to sunset.

Singh will preside over the function on Tuesday and pay homage to the martyrs. A joint parade of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Delhi Police will be held.

The Defence Minister, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, MPs with police background, Heads of CAPFs/CPOs, amongst others, will pay homage to the martyrs by laying wreaths. Retired DGs, officers from the police fraternity and other dignitaries will also attend the event.

Apart from paying homage to the Police martyrs, Singh will also address the assembly, remembering the martyrs and outlining the challenges of policing, the ministry said.

The Defence Minister will also lay a wreath at the altar dedicated to the martyrs of Hot Springs.

As a part of the remembrances, CAPFs/CPOs organise various Commemorative Events at the National Police Memorial from October 22 to 30, which include visits of family members of martyrs, Police Band Display, motorcycle rallies, run for martyrs, blood donation camps, essay/painting competitions for children and display of video films showcasing sacrifice, valour and services of Police personnel.

Similar programmes are organised across the country during this period.

