Criminal charges
J·Mar 29, 2024, 11:24 am
225 sitting Lok Sabha MPs face criminal charges; 5% billionaires
J·Feb 22, 2024, 05:36 am
Jaahnavi Kandula's death: No criminal charges against Seattle cop who struck and killed her
J·Nov 24, 2023, 06:17 am
Seven booked for threatening woman with black magic, extorting Rs 78 lakh
J·Sep 26, 2023, 10:32 am
HC reserves order on Chandrababu Naidu’s bail plea in Angallu case
J·Sep 25, 2023, 12:49 pm
SC extends interim bail to Satyendra Jain on medical ground till Oct 9 in a money laundering case
J·Sep 22, 2023, 01:58 pm
NIA files chargesheet against 13 in Puducherry bomb blast case
J·Sep 21, 2023, 11:23 am
Drug bust in Ahmedabad: Over 1 kg of mephedrone worth Rs 1.20 cr seized
J·Sep 21, 2023, 10:06 am
J&K police arrests DySP on charges of corruption, fraud & extortion
J·Sep 20, 2023, 03:32 pm
SC to revisit its judgment holding that lawmakers have immunity against criminal prosecution for accepting bribes to vote in House
J·Sep 20, 2023, 04:51 am
Six cops including SHO suspended in Bihar on charges of selling seized liquor
J·Sep 19, 2023, 03:00 pm
Delhi court refuses to discharge Gehlot in Union Minister's criminal defamation case
J·Sep 18, 2023, 04:34 am
Ex-BJP leader arrested for murder of tenant in UP
J·Sep 13, 2023, 02:53 pm
Mumbai man befriends divorcee on social media, cheats her of Rs 45 lakh
J·Sep 13, 2023, 04:15 am
Ex-UP DGP booked for assaulting village head
J·Sep 11, 2023, 07:10 am
Bengal cattle scam: CBI, ED confiscate properties worth Rs 11 cr of Anubrata Mondal
J·Aug 29, 2023, 09:52 am
In fight over goats, UP man bites owner’s private parts
