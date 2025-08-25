Constitutional Amendment Bill to oust tainted Ministers: Arjun Ram Meghwal slams Opposition's stand

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, on Monday, questioned the opposition parties' resistance to the 130th Constitutional Amendment, hinting that they might be afraid of their Chief Ministers getting arrested.

Advising opposition parties to support the progressive 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Union Minister Meghwal told IANS, "This is a very important and progressive law. If any Minister, Chief Minister, or even the Prime Minister is in office and an investigating agency proves them guilty, and the court sentences them to five years or more without granting bail, then it will not be possible for such a person to govern."

"The people have entrusted them with governance, and in such a case, they will not be able to remain in office beyond the 31st day. This should be considered a progressive law, and the Opposition should support it," he said.

On August 20, Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced in the Lok Sabha the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, which proposes automatic removal of elected representatives -- Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and Union Ministers -- if they are arrested and detained for 30 consecutive days on serious criminal charges.

The Bill was later was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee following a voice vote.

Soon after the Bill was introduced, Opposition MPs, including members of the Trinamool Congress, tore and hurled copies of three key Bills towards Home Minister Shah.

BJP MP and actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut said the Opposition's conduct had crossed all limits of parliamentary propriety.

Opposition leaders described the Bill as draconian.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Mahua Majhi said, "This is a way to end democracy. It is not good to convict and topple governments in this manner. It will ensure one-party rule in the country."

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury hit out at the Union government for rushing the Bill, saying: "Tell me, was the Bill tabled properly? Was there any discussion? Suddenly you present it -- are we slaves? The voice of democracy is loud, and we will oppose this."

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee called it "unconstitutional and undemocratic".

--IANS

rch/khz