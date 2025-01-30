Harvey Weinstein Requests Earlier Trial Date Due to Health Emergency, Cites Leukaemia

Washington: Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein appeared in a Manhattan court this week, asking for his trial to be moved up from April 15, 2025, due to serious health problems, according to Hollywood Reporter.

In an emotional and rare address to the court, Weinstein, seated in a wheelchair, appealed to Judge Curtis J Farber, pleading for the trial to be moved up due to his ongoing health issues, which he described as "emergency" in nature, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I'm asking and begging your honour to move your trial," Weinstein said, adding, "I can't hold on anymore. I'm holding on because I want justice for myself," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Weinstein's attorneys have continuously raised concerns over the former film producer's deteriorating health, citing multiple medical conditions, including a recent leukaemia diagnosis, and the inadequate care he is receiving at Rikers Island, where he has been incarcerated.

Weinstein, visibly frail, further expressed his belief that he may need to be hospitalized again soon, stating, "I'm in a serious emergency situation, I'm begging for you to move your date. I need to get out of this hellhole as quickly as possible," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In his emotional plea, Weinstein likened his current living conditions at Rikers Island to those of a "medieval situation," drawing attention to the severe challenges faced by those incarcerated alongside him.

"There are so many people suffering at Rikers Island. So many of the people I am with in prison are going through similar problems. They don't have the same mouthpiece I have," Weinstein said, adding, "It remains a stain on this city."

Despite Weinstein's urgent appeal, Judge Farber held firm on the April 15 trial date but indicated a willingness to consider moving it sooner, depending on the progress of another case already on the calendar, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Weinstein's legal team proposed an even earlier trial date, suggesting April 7 as a possible alternative. However, the judge reportedly noted that the other trial was already set, and would assess its progress before making any changes.

Weinstein's attorneys also raised additional legal challenges, asking the court to dismiss the new indictment against him, which includes a charge of criminal sexual act in the first degree for an alleged incident in 2006.

The defence argued that prosecutors had unconstitutionally delayed the indictment and that there was insufficient evidence to support the charge. Judge Farber denied the motion to dismiss, allowing the indictment to proceed, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Weinstein is facing significant legal challenges beyond the current case. He is already scheduled for a retrial following the overturning of his 2020 rape conviction in April 2024.

The new indictment, stemming from the 2006 allegations, adds further complexity to his already tangled legal situation, bringing the total number of charges against him to three sex crimes under two separate indictments.

In October 2024, Judge Farber granted Weinstein's defence team's request to consolidate the new charges with the previous ones, meaning Weinstein will face a single trial for all three charges.

As Weinstein continues to navigate his legal troubles, his health remains a central concern. His health condition has led to several hospitalizations in recent months, and it is unclear whether he will be physically capable of standing trial in the coming months, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

His legal team has stressed the urgency of addressing his medical needs, while the prosecution remains focused on moving forward with the charges. (ANI)