Chargesheet Against Two Accused in Nandu Gang Case to be Filed by Feb 24

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Saturday informed the Rouse Avenue court that it would file a chargesheet against two accused arrested in connection with an MCOCA case linked with gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu by February 24.

The arrested duo, identified as Rohit alias Anna and Sachin Chikara, are in judicial custody. They were arrested in November, 2024.

Former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan was also arrested in connection with the case on December 4, 2024, and is also in custody.

Meanwhile, the court has reserved the order on cognizance of the charge sheet filed against Ritik alias Peter for February 24.

Accused Ritik alias Peter, Rohit alias Anna, and Sachin Chikara are alleged to be part of an organised crime syndicate run by gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu. He is absconding.

After hearing the submissions by Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh, special judge Kaveri Baweja asked him to file a short note on cognizance within two days.

The court has put up the matter for consideration/cognizance of the charge sheet against Ritik alias Peter on the next date.

During the arguments, SPP Akhand Singh submitted that there is evidence against Ritik Peter, his statement under MCOCA, statement of witness.

It was submitted that he was involved in firing on the office of JMD builder in Mohan Garden. He was also involved in firing in Najafgarh. In this case, he was arrested, and the pistol was recovered.

"There is an FSL report that the same pistol was used in firing at JMD Builder to extort money," SPP submitted.

He further submitted that a Statement of the victim was registered. He had stated that Ritik gave Rs 10 lakh to Kapil Sangwan's aide. He also gave Rs one lakh earlier.

Delhi police said that Cognizance had been taken in the Mohan Garden case.

It was also submitted that Ritik has voluntarily given his Statement under Section 18 of MCOCA before the DCP.

On a query by the court regarding his retraction before the court, Delhi police submitted that he had not said that his statement was taken forcefully. "His retraction has to be considered at the stage of trial," the police said.

Delhi police filed a charge sheet against one co-accused, Ritik alias Peter, under the sections of MCOCA on December 26. This chargesheet was filed under section 3 of MCOCA and has around one thousand pages.

On December 13, the Rouse Avenue court remanded AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in judicial custody. He was arrested on December 4.

The court had dismissed the bail plea of Naresh Balyan. The same is pending before the High Court. (ANI)