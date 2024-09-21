Chief Justice

The HawkT
The Hawk·Sep 21, 2024, 03:48 PM

Centre notifies appointment of Chief Justices of eight High Courts

The HawkT
The Hawk·Sep 19, 2024, 07:22 AM

"Justice Mansoor Ali Shah will be next Chief Justice of Pakistan": PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto

Uttarakhand
John DoeJ
·Feb 04, 2024, 02:55 PM

Justice Ritu Bahri Becomes First Woman Chief Justice Of Uttarakhand

Uttar Pradesh
John DoeJ
·Jan 03, 2024, 03:24 PM

225 Judges Posted Without Human Intervention: Allahabad HC

John DoeJ
·Sep 13, 2023, 07:06 AM

SC Constitution Bench defers hearing as govt expert panel on arbitration seeks time till mid-Nov

John DoeJ
·Sep 04, 2023, 08:21 PM

Despite request from Allahabad HC CJ, lawyers to abstain from work on Tuesday over Hapur lathicharge incident

John DoeJ
·Aug 23, 2023, 06:54 AM

SC directs medical treatment to Rohingya woman

Uttarakhand
John DoeJ
·Aug 17, 2023, 05:38 AM

U'khand HC steps in to check cruelty to horses, mules on Chardham route; orders blacklisting of violaters

Jammu and Kashmir
John DoeJ
·Jun 13, 2023, 07:19 AM

J-K HC expresses displeasure over admin's response to PIL on 'illegal occupation' of ministerial bungalows

John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

SC advised to use moral authority and plenary power to support same-sex marriages

John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Develop model for menstrual hygiene for girls in schools for all states, SC to Centre

John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Sunday swearing-in of Allahabad HC chief justice

John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Delhi HC to pronounce judgement on pleas challenging Agnipath scheme on Feb 27

John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Dipankar Datta is sworn in as a Supreme Court judge

John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Centre asks Chief Justice UU Lalit to name his successor

John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

After 49 years, a direct appointee from the Bar set to become the Chief Justice

