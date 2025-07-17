Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva to take oath as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh HC today 

Bhopal, July 17 (IANS) Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva will take his oath as Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

The oath ceremony will take place at Sandipani Auditorium of Raj Bhavan at 10 a.m., an official said. Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel will administer the oath to Justice Sachdeva.

Several senior judges from all three divisional benches of the Madhya Pradesh High Court and district courts, along with some ministers of the state government, will be present on this occasion.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva was appointed Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday after his appointment was approved by President Droupadi Murmu.

Justice Sachdeva will be the 29th Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh.

Previously, he served as the Acting Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court between July 9, 2024, and September 24, 2024, and again on May 24, 2025.

Born on December 26, 1964, in Delhi, he graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University in 1985, and later obtained a law degree from Campus Law Centre, Delhi University in 1988.

He enrolled as an advocate with the Delhi Bar Council on August 1, 1988.

In 1992, he participated in the Commonwealth Young Lawyers Course at the Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, University of London, working with solicitors and barristers in England.

In 1995, he was appointed as an Advocate on Record at the Supreme Court of India. Earlier, in 1992, he received a British Council scholarship as one of five young lawyers representing India in the Commonwealth Young Lawyers Course.

On April 17, 2013, he was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Delhi High Court and became a Permanent Judge on March 18, 2015.

He served as the Standing Counsel for the Bar Council of India at both the Supreme Court of India and the Delhi High Court for over two decades.

Additionally, he was appointed as a Senior Panel Lawyer for the Union of India, representing the government in various legal matters for more than ten years.

--IANS

sd/