Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava takes oath as 54th Chief Justice of Madras HC

Chennai, July 21 (IANS) Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava was sworn in as the 54th Chief Justice of the Madras High Court at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, Chennai, on Monday.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi administered the oath of office to Justice Shrivastava, after Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam read out the warrant of appointment issued by the President of India. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who was scheduled to attend, gave the event a miss due to health concerns.

Representing the state government, Legislative Assembly Speaker M. Appavu, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, and Public Works Minister E.V. Velu extended their greetings to the new Chief Justice.

Former AIADMK Ministers D. Jayakumar and C.Ve. Shanmugam also congratulated the Chief Justice on behalf of the Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K. Palaniswami. Among those present were former Chief Justice of India P. Sathasivam, judges of the Madras High Court, senior advocates, judicial officers, bureaucrats, and top police officials.

Justice Shrivastava, a native of Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, had been serving as the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court since February 2024. He began his judicial career when he was elevated as a judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court in December 2009 and was later transferred to the Rajasthan High Court in October 2021. He served as Acting Chief Justice from August 2022 before being formally appointed as Chief Justice in February 2024.

Born on March 6, 1964, into a family of lawyers and educators, Justice Shrivastava holds a science degree and later studied law at K.R. Law College, Bilaspur, where he graduated top of his class and received a gold medal. He was also a nominated member of the board of studies and academic council of Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya.

After enrolling with the Madhya Pradesh Bar Council in 1987, he began his practice in Raigarh under the guidance of his uncle. He later shifted to the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur, working alongside his elder brother, a senior constitutional law advocate. He served as standing counsel for the Madhya Pradesh High Court and the Income Tax Department and handled cases spanning constitutional, labour, service, education, and election laws. Following the creation of Chhattisgarh in 2000, Justice Shrivastava moved to the newly established Chhattisgarh High Court, continuing to represent various institutions as standing counsel. He was designated a senior advocate in 2005 before being elevated to the judiciary in 2009.

With a distinguished legal and judicial career spanning nearly four decades, Justice Shrivastava now assumes leadership of one of the oldest High Courts in India, bringing with him a wealth of experience in constitutional law and public service.

--IANS

aal/uk