Justice Soumen Sen sworn in as chief justice of Meghalaya HC

Shillong, Oct 8 (IANS) Justice Soumen Sen was sworn in on Wednesday as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court in a solemn ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan in Shillong.

The oath of office was administered by Meghalaya Governor C.H. Vijayashankar in the presence of distinguished guests and dignitaries.

Justice Sen succeeds Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji, who retired on September 5 after reaching the age of superannuation.

Following Mukerji's retirement, Justice Hamarsan Singh Thangkhiew had been serving as the Acting Chief Justice until the new appointment.

The ceremony was attended by judges of the Meghalaya High Court, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, Leader of the Opposition Dr Mukul Sangma, members of the state cabinet, senior officials of the government, members of the legal fraternity, and other prominent personalities.

The occasion marked an important transition for the state’s judiciary as Justice Sen officially took charge as the 14th Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court.

Born in 1965 in Kolkata, Justice Soumen Sen completed his legal education from the University of Calcutta and enrolled as an advocate in 1987. Over the course of his career, he built a distinguished reputation in civil, constitutional, and commercial law.

He was elevated as a judge of the Calcutta High Court in 2011 and had briefly served as its Acting Chief Justice before being transferred to Meghalaya.

Justice Sen’s appointment was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium earlier this year and subsequently approved by the Union Government.

His transfer is part of a larger series of judicial appointments and reshuffles aimed at strengthening the leadership of various High Courts across the country.

With his assumption of office, Justice Sen is expected to bring his vast judicial experience and administrative acumen to the Meghalaya High Court, focusing on improving judicial efficiency and ensuring timely justice delivery.

His tenure is seen as an opportunity to further enhance the credibility and functioning of the judiciary in the state.

--IANS

tdr/skp