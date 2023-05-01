SP Verma Meerut (The Hawk): Three days 38th National Conference of ISOPARB was concluded in Hotel Harmony Inn in Meerut. It was hosted by Meerut Society of ISOPARB and Obstetrics and Gynaecology. The conference was inaugurated by Dr Gangadhar Sahoo, president ISOPARB, along with conference patron Padmashri Dr. Usha Sharma, Organizing Chairperson Dr. Bharti Maheshwari, organizing Co-Chairpersons Dr. Rukma Idnani Dr. Kirti Dubey Dr. Abhilasha Gupta and Organizing Secretary Dr. Archana Goel and Dr. Priyanka Garg. In the conference more than 400 doctors around the world participated in the conference. The Theme of the conference was "Still birth, Healthy Foetus, Happy Mother". Latest research findings on the topics like High Risk Pregnancies, Prevention of Still birth, Perinatal hypoxia, Cardiotocography, etc were discussed in detail. Indian Society of Perinatology and Reproductive Biology (ISOPARB) organises annual conference to discuss the latest research in the field of Perinatology and Reproductive Biology. ISOPARB was founded in the city of Patna in 1971 to generate the message of peace and happiness in this land for the mother, child and the whole family i.e., perinatology society. Meerut Society of ISOPARB and Obstetrics and Gynaecology was founded by Dr Bharti Maheshwari and Dr Priyanka Garg in 2022 at Nutema Hospital, Meerut. Inaugurating the conference, the eminent speakers Dr SN Tripathi, Dr Gangadhar Sahoo and Dr Vinita Das highlighted the need of research and measures to be taken to prevent Still birth. A still birth is the death or loss of a baby before or during delivery. It is a pregnancy loss but differ from miscarriage. On the first day, three workshops were organised. In the workshop on Ultra sound scan Test (USG), ...