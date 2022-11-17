2 Bengali labourers die in UP accident

Meerut (The Hawk): In Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, a construction site electricity tower collapsed on two West Bengali labourers, leaving six others hurt.

The incident happened on Wednesday in the Mundali police circle, on the outskirts of Ajrana village.

Mohd Hasrat, 25, and Mohd Azmal, 24, both residents of Bengal's Malda district, have been named as the deceased.

All those hurt are also West Bengal residents.

The incident took place, according to the police, as the top portion of the tower was being built and work was being done to lay an electricity line from Kasauti to the Gulawathi area of Bulandshahr.

The post-mortem on the bodies has been ordered.

Rohit Singh Sajwan, SSP, stated: "Investigative work is being done. On the basis of the report, further action will be taken."