Three Days 38th Annual National Conference Of ISOPARB, 2023 Concluded

'Special Care And Preventive Methods For Still Birth Are Required'- Prof Gangadhar Sahoo

SP Verma

Meerut (The Hawk): Three days 38th National Conference of ISOPARB was concluded in Hotel Harmony Inn in Meerut. It was hosted by Meerut Society of ISOPARB and Obstetrics and Gynaecology. The conference was inaugurated by Dr Gangadhar Sahoo, president ISOPARB, along with conference patron Padmashri Dr. Usha Sharma, Organizing Chairperson Dr. Bharti Maheshwari, organizing Co-Chairpersons Dr. Rukma Idnani Dr. Kirti Dubey Dr. Abhilasha Gupta and Organizing Secretary Dr. Archana Goel and Dr. Priyanka Garg. In the conference more than 400 doctors around the world participated in the conference.

The Theme of the conference was "Still birth, Healthy Foetus, Happy Mother". Latest research findings on the topics like High Risk Pregnancies, Prevention of Still birth, Perinatal hypoxia, Cardiotocography, etc were discussed in detail.

Indian Society of Perinatology and Reproductive Biology (ISOPARB) organises annual conference to discuss the latest research in the field of Perinatology and Reproductive Biology. ISOPARB was founded in the city of Patna in 1971 to generate the message of peace and happiness in this land for the mother, child and the whole family i.e., perinatology society. Meerut Society of ISOPARB and Obstetrics and Gynaecology was founded by Dr Bharti Maheshwari and Dr Priyanka Garg in 2022 at Nutema Hospital, Meerut.

Inaugurating the conference, the eminent speakers Dr SN Tripathi, Dr Gangadhar Sahoo and Dr Vinita Das highlighted the need of research and measures to be taken to prevent Still birth. A still birth is the death or loss of a baby before or during delivery. It is a pregnancy loss but differ from miscarriage.

On the first day, three workshops were organised. In the workshop on Ultra sound scan Test (USG), the speakers Dr. Kuldeep Singh, Dr. Rajul Rastogi, Dr. Kuldeep Singh, Dr. Kuldeep Singh and Dr. Rajul Rastogi highlighted the topics like Early pregnancy Scan-Much More than dating , NT Scan-Correct Technique and Interpretations, Doppler in high risk pregnancy, Target imaging for fetal anomalies (TIFFA)-Obstetrician perspective discussion, etc.

In the second workshop on "GENETICS IN OBSTETRICS'', Dr. Neharika Malhotra, Dr Mayank Nilai, Dr. Ambika Gupta discussed the topics including Introduction of genetics, Genetics and Pregnancy, Pedigree charting activity. A case- based panel discussion on "Genetics in Obstetrics" was also organised.

In the third workshop on Intrapartum Fetal Monitoring (CTG), the speakers namely Dr. Narayana Jana, Dr. Ramprasad Dey, Dr. Narayana Jana, Dr. Narayana Jana and Dr. Sukumar Barik shared their experiences on the topics namely Perinatal Hypoxia Clinical Concepts, Cardiotocography Definitions & Terminologies (FIGO, ACOG & NICE) and Cardioto-cography- Equipments & Applications, Normal Findings & Fetal Acoustic Stimulation Tests , Abnormal Findings and Interpretation, decision making, and Evidence Based Medicine & Cardiotocography.

On the second day of conference, 22 research papers were presented by researchers like Prof Manisha Gupta, Prof Tripti Nagariya, Dr. Geetha Devi Dr. Divyesh Shukla, Prof Shuchi Jain, Dr. Nalini Arora, Dr. Meenu Vaish , Dr. Rooma Sinha, etc. Panel discussions on the topics Surveillence for Prevention of Still Birth, High Risk Pregnancy and ICU Cases in Obstetrics were also organised.

On the third day of conference, 25 research papers were presented and discussed in various sessions by the eminent researchers like Dr. Ranjana Sinha, Dr. Biswajyoti Guha, Dr. Amita Tripathi ,Dr. Narayan Jena, Dr. Vinita Das, Dr. Neera Agarwal, Dr. Vaishali Jain, Dr. Latika Agarwal ,Dr. Vimlesh Sharma, etc. A panel discussion on Emergency obs case in icu-dysnoea in pregnancy was also organised. Key note speaker Dr. Ojaswini Patel from Sambalpur threw light on the topic "Vaccination In Pregnancy".

The installation ceremony of Dr Arup Kumar Majhi as the president (elect) of ISOPARB was done on second day along with the cultural programme depicting the cultural heritage of India and Meerut. The programme was conducted by Dr Meenal Garg and Dr Isha Khanja.