New Delhi: In the wake of the upcoming withdrawal of soldiers deputed for the security of the Amarnath Yatra, official sources said on Tuesday that the Central government planned to deploy roughly 20-22 new CAPF units in the ethnic violence afflicted parts of Manipur. Since violence erupted in the first week of May, the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have already sent roughly 125 such units to Manipur. In the first phase of "bolstering" the security grid in Manipur, it is intended to deploy roughly 20-22 companies of the CAPFs, which includes the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Border Security Force (BSF), and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).—Inputs from ...