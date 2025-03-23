Manipur: Supreme Court delegation attends duodecennial celebrations in Imphal

Imphal: A delegation of Supreme Court judges, which is on a visit in Manipur attended the duodecennial celebrations in Imphal on Sunday.

Supreme Court Judge Justice BR Gavai inaugurated the Secretariat of Chief Justice of High Court of Manipur and other Court buildings and projects.

At the event, the delegation of the judges met and interacted with the officials present.

On Saturday, a five-member Supreme Court Judges' delegation, led by Justice BR Gavai, arrived in Imphal, Manipur. The delegation comprising Justices BR Gavai, Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, MM Sundresh, KV Viswanathan and N Kotishwar arrived in Manipur.

The delegation of Supreme Court Judges also visited a relief camp in Churachandpur, Manipur.

Justice BR Gavai, the Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), on Saturday inaugurated legal services camps and medical camps across all districts of Manipur, as well as new legal aid clinics in Imphal East, Imphal West and Ukhrul districts.

After the inauguration, Justice Gavai said that the delegation was here for this event and would transform the legal aid for the benefit.

"For the principle of justice and also access to the health care is important. I along with the team assure you that we stand with you. It's our responsibility to work together for the society. The whole nation will come together so that this problem will be sorted," he said.

President's Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 under Article 356 of the Constitution, five days after Chief Minister N. Biren Singh resigned from his post.

The violence in Manipur between the Hindu Meiteis and the tribal Kuki, who are Christians, erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3, 2023.

Violence had gripped the entire State and the Central government had to deploy paramilitary forces to bring the situation under control. (ANI)