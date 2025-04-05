Manipur: Security forces recover cache of arms, ammunition from various districts

Imphal: Security forces have recovered arms and ammunition during the search operations and area domination conducted in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts of Manipur, stated an official press release.

In one such operation, security forces recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition from Laisoi hill areas under Keibul Lamjao Police Station, in Bishnupur district. The recovered items included SLR rifles, carbines, and live rounds.

In another operation, security forces arrested two UNLF(P) cadres, Khundrakpam Rakesh Singh alias Thomba and Khundrakpam Charles, who were involved in the abduction of one Laitonjam Dilip Singh from his residence in Imphal West District. The abductee was rescued, and the suspects were arrested from a house in the Nambol Phoijing area in Bishnupur district, as per the release.

The security forces also arrested two active cadres of KCP (PWG), Ahongsangbam Naobi Singh and Maibam Tomba Singh alias Loya, who were involved in extortion activities in the Khongjom area, Thoubal District. The arrested persons were found in possession of arms, ammunition, and mobile phones, the release stated.

Meanwhile, the security forces ensured the movement of 308 and 179 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-2 and NH-37, respectively. Strict security measures were taken up in all vulnerable locations, and security convoys were provided in sensitive stretches to ensure free and safe movement of vehicles.

A total of 113 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley. No one was detained by the police in connection with any violation in different districts of the state.

The authorities have appealed to the general public not to believe in rumours and be aware of false videos. They have also cautioned against uploading fake posts on social media, which may face legal action. Additionally, an appeal has been made to the public to return looted arms, ammunition, and explosives to the police or nearest security forces immediately. (ANI)