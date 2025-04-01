Manipur Police arrest 5 members of outfit KCP-Noyon group, seize arms and ammunition

Imphal: Manipur Police arrested five active members of the outfit KCP-Noyon group from various areas of Imphal East and Imphal West Districts and seized arms and ammunition from their possession.

According to Manipur police, the accused were identified as Khoisnam Sanajaoba Singh (27), Khoinaijam Robertson Singh (24), Soubam Rohit Singh (23), Leishangthem Naobi Singh (33) and Khaidem Nongpoknganba Meitei (25).

Manipur Police said that the five active members of the outfit KCP-Noyon group were arrested on March 31 from various areas of the Imphal East and Imphal West Districts.

The accused group was involved in extortion and intimidation, said Manipur Police.

The items that were seized included 1 (one) 9 mm Pistol loaded with 3 (three) live rounds in the magazine, 1 (one) Pistol holster, 3 (three) nos of mobile phone and 2 (two) nos of two-wheeler.

Security forces in Manipur recovered a significant amount of arms, ammunition, and explosives and arrested several cadres of insurgent groups and drug traffickers in various operations conducted over the last 24 hours, Manipur Police said on Sunday.

During a search operation on March 29, security forces recovered three heavy mortar launchers, five metal IEDs, one IED, five kg of plastic IEDs, and other arms and ammunition from Tengnoupal District.

"Three heavy mortar launchers (country made), five metal IED, one IED, five Kg of plastic IED, one 7.62 mm country made pistol with magazine, one 7.65 mm pistol with magazine, four AK-47 ammunition, six SLR ammunition, six 12 Bore ammunition, two hundred grams of gunpowder, two helmet, two BPJ harness from Molnom-Senam under Tengnoupal-PS, Tengnoupal District on March 29. Five metal IEDs and one plastic IED were destroyed in situ and remnants deposited at Tengnoupal-PS," the statement read.

On February 13, the President's rule was imposed in Manipur after receiving a report from the state governor.

Violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, 2023, following clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category. (ANI)