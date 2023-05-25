Ghaziabad: As many as 99 people including 60 women were caught during raids conducted at various spa centres in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, the police said on Thursday. According to police, 8 spa centres situated at the Pacific Mall were raided and 60 women and 39 men were detained on Wednesday. "The police had received a complaint about sex racket being run under the guise of spa centres, and on the basis of which the action was taken," DCP Vivek Kumar told ANI. "60 females and 39 males have been detained, and we are further looking into it," DCP Kumar said. He added that a case under relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act 1950 is being registered against all the managers and owners of the respective spa centres. More details are awaited. ...