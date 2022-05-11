Sub-inspector, advocate in brawl at Ghaziabad court

Ghaziabad: A police officer and an advocate engaged in a scuffle at a police outpost inside the district court here, days after the lawyer was intercepted by the sub-inspector for checking his car, officials said.

The incident happened this afternoon when sub-inspector Saurabh Rathore, posted at Bhojpur police station of the district, arrived at the district court for some work.

Advocate Ravi Sharma, whose car was intercepted by Rathore and constable Mohit Singh when he was returning with his friends from a wedding ceremony from Hapur on April 27, confronted Rathore on the court premises.

A heated argument ensued between them when some other lawyers joined Sharma and allegedly manhandled the sub-inspector, witnesses said.

Advocates also alleged that the police officer had beaten them on April 27 and that they had complained to SSP Muniraj G.

Police personnel deployed at the court police outpost for security purposes intervened to bring the situation under control Tuesday afternoon.

The enraged group of lawyers created a ruckus outside the outpost, the police alleged.

City Superintendent of Police (first) Nipun Agarwal and ADM City Bipin Kumar reached the court compound to enquire into the matter.

No FIR has been registered in this regard, Agarwal told.—PTI