Ghaziabad School Shut For 3 Days After 2 Students Test Covid Positive

Ghaziabad: A private school in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad was shut down for three days as a precautionary measure after two students tested positive for COVID, according to the letter written by the school Principal to the parents on Sunday.

Two students from standards 3 and 9 remained absent for three days. After enquiring, the school received the information of their testing positive for COVID. Acting upon the information school administration decided that classes from Monday to Wednesday of the school would be conducted through online mode of education.

"All of us truly believe that Prevention is Better than Cure. As two positive cases of covid-19 have been reported in our school, the School Management has decided to suspend the offline classes for the next three days(April 11 to April 13) in order to break the chain. We will continue imparting education through online classes," said the letter by the Principal.

The letter further added that the normal classes will resume after Easter Holidays.

—ANI