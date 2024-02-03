Yashasvi Jaiswal Achieves Historic Test Double Century, Emerges as India's Third-Youngest Record Holder

Yashasvi Jaiswal, at 22, secures his place in history with a stunning Test double century, becoming the third-youngest Indian to achieve this milestone.

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): Yashasvi Jaiswal, the opening batsman made history in cricket as he became the third youngest player ever to score a double century in Test matches. This incredible achievement took place during the Test against England in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.



Jaiswals brilliant innings saw him score a 209 runs off 290 balls, including 19 fours and seven sixes at an impressive strike rate of 72.06. The young talent eventually got out to the James Anderson but left a lasting impact on the match. It is worth mentioning that Shubman Gill contributed the highest score for India with 34 runs.



At 22 years and 37 days old Jaiswal now holds the distinction of being the third youngest Indian player to achieve a double century in Test matches. The record for the youngest still belongs to Vinod Kambli, who achieved this milestone at age 21 years and 35 days back, in 1994. Sunil Gavaskar, a cricket legend was previously the record holder when he scored a century at age 21 years and 283 days against West Indies in 1971.



Jaiswals accomplishment puts him among a group of Indian left handed batsmen that includes Sourav Ganguly, Gautam Gambhir and Vinod Kambli.

It's quite impressive that he achieved this milestone in 10 innings. However Karun Nair still holds the record for being the Indian to score a maiden double century achieving it in only three innings.



Jaiswal has been making waves in cricket with his performances. He has scored 620 runs in six Tests and 10 innings boasting an average of 68.88 and a strike rate of 63.85. His success extends beyond Test cricket as he has also excelled in T20Is scoring 502 runs in 16 innings at an average of 33.46 and an extraordinary strike rate of 161.93.



As we witness the session of day two during the first Test match India is on track to reach the milestone of scoring 400 runs in their first innings thanks largely to Jaiswals outstanding performance. Despite being 22 years old Jaiswals consistent ability to achieve double centuries across different formats demonstrates his resilience and desire for significant runs establishing him as a potential star player, for India across all formats.

—Input from Agencies