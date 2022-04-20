Workshop On Capacity Building On Packaging For Exporters / Traders Of Uttarakhand

Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) under Ministry of Commerce & Industry organized One Day Workshop on Capacity Building on Packaging for Exporters and Traders of Uttarakhand under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Govt. of India initiative. The Workshop was organized today in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. An inauguration Ceremony was held where the chief guest Shri Sudhir Nautiyal, Director - DIC, Dehradun, Uttarakhand, Shri Ram Narayan, Director – KVIC, Uttarakhand and Mr. Pankaj Gupta, IEA, Uttarakhand was the Guest of Honor. Welcome address was done by Dr. Madhab Chakraborty, JD – Indian Institute of Packaging, Delhi and Vote of Thanks was done by Mr. Moses Mallik Thumma, DD – IIP Mumbai.Dr. Madhab Chakraborty, JD-IIP Delhi in his inaugural speech welcomed all the guests and thanked them for giving their valuable time and full support in organizing the workshop. He said this programme is organized to explain the latest Packaging material and Packages to be used for OSFP (One State Five Products) for their better understanding to upgrade the knowledge and new techniques in the field of of Packaging which will help the industry and its professionals to improve their Skills resulting in better and improved Products.Chief Guest Shri Sudhir Nautiyal, Director - DIC, Dehradun, Uttarakhand in his encouraging speech said Packaging is the first salesman of a Product. He also said our artisan and entrepreneurs lack the knowledge about the latest development in the field of Packaging for which we have come out with export policies to create awareness. We need more of such programmes for which we will extend our full support.There were three technical sessions where knowledge related to packaging of Food and Food Products, Handloom and Handicrafts, Recent trends and development in the field of packaging were discussed. There were more than 100 Participants from various industries of Dehradun, Uttarakhand.From The Indian Institute of Packaging, Dr. Madhab Chakraborty, JD-IIP Delhi, Dr. Nilay Kanti Pramanik, DD-IIP Delhi, Mr. Moses Mallik Thumma, DD – IIP Mumbai and Mr. Tushar Bandyopadhyay, AD – IIP Delhi were present.