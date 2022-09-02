Workshop-Cum-Demonstration Of 3-D Bioprinter Organized By The Dept Of Biotechnology, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): A workshop-cum-demonstration of 3-D Bioprinter was organized by the Department of Biotechnology, UIET, Panjab University on 2nd September, 2022 at 10:30 am for the students of B.E. and M.E. Biotechnology, PhD research scholars, and faculty members of Department of Biotechnology, UIET. The workshop-cum-demonstration was conducted by Altem Technologies.

The main aim of this event was to apprise the students and faculty about the aspects and live demonstration of 3-D bioprinting and extrusion bioprinting. The speaker started the session by making the audience understand the importance of 3-D bioprinting in certain fields such as soft robotics, drug discovery and delivery, development of scaffold for tissue engineering, disease modeling, 3D cell culture, tissue model, precision medicine, and biomaterial development. The speaker further stressed the importance of biofabrication as cutting-edge research regarding the use of cells, proteins, biological materials and biomaterials as building blocks to manufacture biological systems and/or therapeutic products. It has great potential in organ manufacturing areas with the combination of biology, polymers, chemistry, engineering, medicine, and mechanics. Further, there was a discussion on the importance of Organs-on-chips as engineered or natural miniature tissues growing inside microfluidic chips. To better mimic human physiology, the chips are designed to control cell microenvironments and maintain tissue-specific functions. This was followed by the demonstration of BioX, a 3D printer that works on the principle of extrusion printing technique. The event was quite interactive with the audience asking various questions from the demonstrators regarding the applications of 3D bioprinting in the medical and health sector. The demonstrators addressed all the questions of the participants, and satisfied their queries. The event altogether was very interesting and engaging especially for the students.