    Menu
    Sports

    Women's World Boxing Championships: India's Nitu shines on debut, enters second round

    author-img
    The Hawk
    May11/ 2022

    New Delhi: Indian boxer Nitu put up a dazzling show on her debut at the 12th edition of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships and entered the 48kg second round after outpunching Romania's Steluta Duta 5-0 in Istanbul on Tuesday.

    An exciting bout that saw both the boxers starting dominantly from the word go as they exchanged continuous punches in an intense fast-paced opening round. However, the 21-year-old from Bhiwani, Nitu, who won the gold medal at the 2022 Strandja Boxing Tournament earlier in February, did manage to make an impression as the bout progressed.The last three minutes were also pretty close and saw fierce battle between the two, but this time the Indian stepped up brilliantly and looked in good control, moving around the ring effortlessly—IANS

    Categories :SportsTags :IBA World Boxing Championships Nitu
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in