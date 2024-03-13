Who between them?!? Gopal Rai or Atishi as immediate successor to the current Delhi CM + Delhi-ruling AAP head Arvind Kejriwal, widely + variedly claimed to be counting his last hours {?} ?!? Amid the ruling party AAP MLAs, a large section of them want Gopal Rai as the next CM + AAP chief because of his multiple, mega qualities while a considerable number of AAP MLAs including some from "pro-Gopal Rai-supporting party MLAs are tacitly with "rationale-filled" Atishi because "she is the all-rounder in the entire AAP-herd, thus, she is naturally all round tailor-made for the Delhi-CMship in the current 'heavy weather' scenario for the AAP infused by the anti-AAP forces allegedly bent upon finishing the AAP party that in any way most seriously wants to be the King Maker post-2024 Lok Sabha poll results, point out insiders, and to make it a reality, they want Atishi in the absence of Kejriwal to lead them from front.

—Soumitra Bose