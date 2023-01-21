WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar Fired by Sports Ministry

The Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) assistant secretary Vinod Tomar was suspended by the Ministry of Sports on Saturday as a result of the grapplers' accusations of sexual harassment and corruption against the head of the sports organisation, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The Open competition, which was scheduled to start in Sharan's UP stronghold of Gonda, was also cancelled by the ministry.

Tomar's presence, according to ministry sources, will "be damaging to the growth of this high-priority field." Additionally, according to sources, the ministry's soon-to-be-established oversight committee would have the authority to decide on every issue relating to Indian wrestling.

Anurag Thakur, the sports minister, announced the government had decided to create an oversight committee to look into the allegations made against Sharan and his body by some of the top wrestlers in the nation, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Ravi Dahiya, late on Friday night after a lengthy meeting.