Weekend getaways for luxurious escapes nearby Maharashtra

New Delhi: Looking for a dose of luxury to escape the routine? Maharashtra and its neighbouring regions offer some exquisite destinations for a lavish weekend getaway, each promising to transform your escape into an extraordinary experience. These experiences are not merely a change of scenery; it's a curated selection of sumptuous moments, designed to heighten your senses and rejuvenate your spirit. From the glamour of Deltin Daman to the tranquillity of Radisson Blu Resort and Spa and the serene charm of Horseland Hotel and Mountain Spa, here are the ultimate opulent escapes.



Deltin Daman: Beyond Gaming, Into Serene Shores



Nestled in Daman, right beyond the border, Deltin Daman offers a myriad of experiences that extend beyond its well-known attractions. Immerse yourself in the inviting sands of Jampore and Devka beaches, where the soothing touch of the Arabian Sea sweeps away concerns. Journey into history at attractions like the historic Fort of Moti Daman and the storied St. Jerome Fort. Treat your palate to the delights of authentic Portuguese cuisine and local seafood delicacies at the charming beachfront eateries.

Radisson Blu Resort and Spa, Alibaug



Just a short drive from Mumbai, this upscale resort is a haven of luxury and relaxation. Immerse yourself in the pristine Alibaug beach or unwind by the sparkling pool. The in-house spa offers rejuvenating treatments and massages for the ultimate pampering experience. Savor gourmet cuisine at the resort's restaurants, offering a variety of international and local dishes.



Horseland Hotel and Mountain Spa, Lonavala



Nestled in the picturesque hills of Lonavala, this hotel offers a tranquil retreat from city life. Stay in elegant rooms with panoramic views of the lush green surroundings. The Mountain Spa provides a range of wellness therapies and treatments to revitalize your senses. Enjoy a fine dining experience at their multi-cuisine restaurant.



The Machan, Lonavala



Experience a unique blend of luxury and nature by staying in stunning treehouses perched amidst the lush canopy. Many accommodations come with private outdoor Jacuzzis, allowing you to soak while enjoying panoramic vistas. Savor gourmet meals delivered right to your treehouse or dine at the hilltop restaurant with sweeping views. Enjoy stargazing sessions from your private deck, creating romantic and magical moments.



Fort Jadhavgadh, Pune: Royal Heritage Experience



Just outside Pune, Fort Jadhavgadh is a 300-year-old fort turned luxury heritage hotel. Stay in opulent rooms and suites with antique furnishings. Explore the fort's history and architecture with guided tours. Savor traditional Maharashtrian cuisine at the fort's restaurants. Pamper yourself with rejuvenating spa treatments.

—IANS