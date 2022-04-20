Webinar on National Education Policy 2020 – Roadmap for Implementation at PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): A webinar on "National Education Policy 2020 – Roadmap for Implementation at Panjab University, Chandigarh" was organized by UIET, Panjab University. Faculty members, research scholars and students of various departments and reputed institutes participated in the event which was organized under the guidance and patronage of Prof. Savita Gupta, Director, UIET.

The Vice-Chancellor, Panjab University, Prof Raj Kumar deliberated upon how PU is contributing to the implementation of NEP 2020.

The Chief Guest, Dr Vijay Kumar Saraswat, Member NITI Aayog, graced the occasion and highlighted the role and responsibilities of higher technical Institutes in effective implementation of NEP 2020. He emphasized on improving the current education ecosystem and role of science education in tackling new world challenges and DIKSHA Infrastructure. He highlighted the importance of collaboration and university autonomy to raise standards of higher education in effective implementation of NEP 2020 for transformational impact on Education 4.0.