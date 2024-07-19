Microsoft outage forces Arjun Rampal to book another flight

CrowdStrike linked the outage to a software update and assured a fix, with CEO George Kurtz confirming no cyberattack.

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Rampal had to book a different flight on Friday, due to a global Microsoft outage.

"Their servers are down, I don't know what has happened. I also have a ticket of another airline. I am going there," the 'Satyagraha' actor told ANI.

After various businesses across the world reported IT outages on Friday, which included seeing the "Windows blue screen of death', CrowdStrike, the security firm linked to a software update that caused the outage, said that the issue has been isolated and a fix deployed.

George Kurtz, president and CEO of CrowdStrike said the cybersecurity company was working with customers on the issues faced by them while giving a reassurance that the issue was "not a security incident or cyberattack."

CrowdStrike told customers early Friday that it was "aware of reports of crashes" of its software on the Microsoft Windows operating systems, according to a company advisory as reported by CNN.

The US media outlet said that CrowdStrike is perhaps best known for investigating the Russian hack of Democratic National Committee computers during the 2016 US election.

Meanwhile, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued an advisory, CIAD-2024-0035, addressing the severe outage impacting Microsoft Windows systems.

Notably the outage affected companies across various sectors, from airlines, banks, food chains and brokerage houses, to news organizations, and railway networks. The travel industry was greatly affected causing significant delays in flights across the world.

—ANI