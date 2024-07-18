Janhvi Kapoor hospitalised due to food poisoning

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is currently hospitalized in Mumbai due to food poisoning, but is expected to be discharged soon.

Mumbai: Actor Janhvi Kapoor is being treated at a hospital in Mumbai as she fell ill due to food poisoning.

Janhvi's health update was shared by a source close to her. She is expected to be discharged from the hospital soon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi is coming up with a spy drama 'Ulajh'.

Directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, the film promises a gripping narrative set against the backdrop of high-stakes international diplomacy.

The makers recently unveiled the enthralling trailer of 'Ulajh' featuring Janhvi in a pivotal role as Suhana Bhatia, a young diplomat entangled in a web of conspiracy.

Her portrayal challenges stereotypes, addressing the issue of nepotism head-on amidst the complexities of her career-defining assignment at the London embassy. Colleagues doubt her competence, questioning her abilities as mere nepotism, adding layers of tension to the plot.

Gulshan Devaiah joins the cast as a mysterious undercover agent, injecting further suspense into the narrative. The trailer teases a labyrinth of secrets and betrayals, hinting at an internal leak that jeopardizes the lives of undercover agents and throws Suhana into a desperate struggle for survival.

The film also stars Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi.

'Ulajh,' scripted by Sudhanshu Saria and Parveez Shaikh with dialogues by Atika Chauhan, is slated for release on August 2, 2024.

—ANI