    Webinar On Genetics For Environmental Research: Classical To Modern Biotechnology Intervention Organised At ICFRE

    Inam Ansari
    November24/ 2023
    Dehradun (The Hawk): A one day webinar on "Genetics for Environmental Research: Classical to Modern Biotechnological Intervention" has been organized by the Division of Genetics and Tree Improvement, ICFRE-Forest Research Institute, Dehradun. The seminar was focused on the Modern biotechnological interventions that plays a crucial role in environmental research by providing innovative solutions for monitoring, managing, and remediating environmental issues for forest conservation. The Dr. Renu Singh, Director, Forest Research Institute, distinguished guest Dr. Deepak Singh Bisht, ICAR-NIPB, New Delhi and Dr. Ramu S. Vemmana, Regional Center for Biotechnology, Faridabad, Haryana, delivered talks. Heads of the Divisions, Scientists, officers and students attended the online webinar.

