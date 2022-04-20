Chandigarh (The Hawk):The University School of Open Learning and Vigilance Cell, Panjab University organised a webinar on "Anti-Corruption Measures and Role of Citizens" on 31st Oct., 2020 as a part of the initiative of PU under the Vigilance week (27th Oct-2nd Nov.). Hon'ble Justice Alka Sarin, judge Punjab & Haryana High Court delivered the keynote address. She said that corruption was like a cancer and was spreading its tentacles everywhere. She highlighted the various issues that are faced by citizens and spoke on the role of citizens in reducing corruption. She insisted on how schools need to teach moral values to the students which will automatically take care of corruption to a certain level.

The webinar began with Prof. Madhurima Verma, Chairperson, USOL welcoming the guests warmly. Prof. Sinha, Dean Research, PU expressed his concern on the rising corruption in the society and stressed on the need to adopt quick measures for its elimination. Prof. Rattan Singh, CVO, PU spoke about the need to raise the awareness amongst people against corruption. The webinar was organised by Prof. Shruti Bedi who expressed her gratitude to the speakers and audience. The session was attended by both faculty and the non-teaching staff at Panjab University.