WBJEE West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Result 2015 declared

Kolkata: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) Result 2015 was declared today at 3 pm on the board's official website � wbjeeb.nic.in. The results can be accessed by clicking on 'WBJEEB 2015 Rank' tab. Candidates will need to enter details like their roll number or application number, date of birth and a security pin visible on the website to access the result. While the Biological Sciences exams were held on May 05, the Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry paper was conducted on May 06. The exams were initially scheduled for April 18 and April 19. The Board conducts the Common Entrance Examination for admission to Undergraduate Courses in medical, dental, engineering & technology, pharmacy and architecture in universities, government colleges and self financed institutes in the state. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board was formed in the year 1962 for the purpose of holding Common Entrance Examinations for the Undergraduate Level Engineering Courses in the State of West Bengal. The endeavour of the Board has always been directed towards enhancement of transparency in conducting Common Entrance Examinations for various professional Undergraduate and Postgraduate level courses in the State through effective state-of-the-art technology. We wish all students best of luck.