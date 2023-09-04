Visakhapatnam Port's International Cruise Terminal Inaugurated

New Delhi (The Hawk): International Cruise Terminal at Visakhapatnam Port inaugurated today in the presence of Minister of Tourism (State), Shri Shripad Naik , Minister of Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal ,VPA chairperson Dr. M. Angamuthu, IAS along with several other distinguished dignitaries.

The International Cruise Terminal, now open for operations, will serve as a pivotal gateway for both domestic and international cruise tourism along the eastern coast of India. This world-class facility promises to offer a transformative experience to tourists while fostering economic growth and benefiting local communities.

This visionary project was initiated in response to a proposal from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways. The Ministry of Tourism approved part funding for the development of the Cruise-Cum Cargo Terminal at the channel berth in the outer harbour of Visakhapatnam Port by the Vishakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) under the Scheme of Assistance to Central Agencies for Tourism Infrastructure Development during the financial year 2018-19.

The total approved project cost, as provided by Vishakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT), amounted to ?77 crores. Of this, the Ministry of Tourism committed 50 percent of funding, equivalent to ?38.50 crores, with the remaining expenditure being met by Vishakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) from their internal resources.

It is noteworthy that out of the approved Ministry of Tourism funding of ?38.50 crores, an impressive sum of ?29.91 crores, constituting 77.6 percent of the approved funding, has already been released and fully utilized by Vishakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT).

The Cruise Terminal Building spans an area of 4,580.46 sq. meters, encompassing both the ground floor and first floor.

The Cruise Terminal Building is equipped with essential facilities, including lounges, customs, immigration, quarantine counters, baggage handling facilities, scanning, concourse, restaurant, entertainment, shopping, health, and business exhibitions, money exchange outlets, CCTV coverage, and ample parking space.

Features of Cruise Terminal:

=A berth measuring 180 meters in length.

=Four mooring dolphins, two on each side, extending the total length to 300 meters.

=A terminal building covering 2,000 sq. meters, replete with all essential amenities.

=Adequate parking space for seven buses, 70 cars, and 40 two-wheelers.

=Excellent road connectivity to facilitate easy access.

The International Cruise Terminal will operate as a Cruise Terminal during the months of November to March, catering to the needs of passengers from around the world. During the remaining months of April to October, the berth will be utilized for Coastal Cargo operations.

This monumental project signifies India's commitment to fostering tourism growth, infrastructure development, and environmental consciousness. It stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts between the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, contributing significantly to India's tourism potential and economic prosperity.