Violent Unrest Claims Fifteen Lives in Papua New Guinea Amidst Protests

Sydney: In a tragic turn of events, fifteen lives were lost in Papua New Guinea as widespread looting and arson erupted during a day of protests, according to reports from the Australian state broadcaster ABC on Thursday. The capital, Port Moresby, witnessed eight casualties, while Lae, in the northern part of the country, reported seven deaths, as disclosed by the police.



The unrest originated from a police and public sector protest on Wednesday, initially addressing a pay cut attributed to an administrative glitch. The situation escalated into lawlessness throughout the day, with footage revealing thousands of individuals flooding the streets of Port Moresby, some carrying apparently looted items, while black smoke enveloped the city.



Prime Minister James Marape, in a press conference on Thursday, assured that tensions in the capital had subsided, with additional police deployed to restore order. He explained that the absence of police presence on the previous day led to outbreaks of lawlessness in certain segments of the city.



The United States embassy in Port Moresby cautioned that while police had resumed their duties, the overall atmosphere remained tense, emphasizing the potential for a sudden change in the prevailing calm. Reports of violence in various regions of the country were also received.



Amidst the chaos, Chinese citizens suffered minor injuries, and establishments owned by Chinese nationals faced vandalism and looting, according to the Chinese embassy in the country.



Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated that the country's high commission was closely monitoring the situation, emphasizing that Canberra had not yet received any requests for assistance from Papua New Guinea. Australia regularly supports its neighbor in matters of policing and security.



The police force in Papua New Guinea has grappled with a surge in violent crime over the past year, a challenge acknowledged by Prime Minister Marape, who believes that enhancing security is crucial for attracting foreign investment in the nation's abundant gold and copper resources.



Wednesday's unrest was triggered by a police strike following the discovery of reduced pay packets. The government, via social media, denied the imposition of a new tax on the police force, pledging to rectify any administrative errors leading to the pay shortfall. An official acknowledged on local radio FM100 that the city had "lost control" in the absence of police during the strike.

—Input from Agencies