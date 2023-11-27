Video: India's envoy visits New York gurudwara, Khalistan supporters heckle him

India's Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu Faces Khalistani Hecklers, Extols Unity at Gurpurab Celebrations in New York Gurudwara.

New York: India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, offered prayers at a gurudwara in Long Island in New York on the occasion of Gurpurab where a group of Khalistani supporters heckled him but were escorted out by members of the Sikh community.

https://twitter.com/SandhuTaranjitS/status/1728934985263087804?

"Privileged to join the local Sangat, including from Afghanistan, at Guru Nanak Darbar of Long Island in celebrating Gurpurab- listened to Kirtan, spoke about Guru Nanak’s everlasting message of togetherness, unity, & equality, partook langar, and sought blessings for all,” Sandhu said in a post on X on Sunday.





Sandhu received a warm welcome at the Hicksville Gurdwara against the perceived notion of opposition from Khalistanis. A few nuisance makers tried to heckle him but were escorted out by members of the Sikh community, sources said.

https://twitter.com/rpsinghkhalsa/status/1728975549090128253?

In his remarks at the gurudwara, Sindhu assured members of the Sikh community that Indian diplomats in the US will provide all help and support to them.





Sandhu, accompanied by Consul General in New York Randhir Jaiswal and Deputy Consul General Varun Jeph, highlighted growth in the India-US partnership, whether in the healthcare, energy, IT, new emerging technologies, semiconductor or education sectors.





On the occasion, the gurudwara members and officials honoured and felicitated the Indian Ambassador.





Sandhu also spoke about the historical linkages between Sikh Gurus, Sikhs and Afghanistan. He noted that Afghan Sikhs have shown how to face adversities.





He mentioned that three Saroops of the Sikh scripture Guru Granth Sahib were brought from Kabul to Delhi in August 2021 after the Taliban took over the war-torn country.





During the visit to the gurudwara, some pro-Khalistan elements heckled Sandhu and shouted questions about Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, killed in Canada in June this year, according to videos being circulated of the incident.





Earlier, in a separate tweet, Sandhu said Guru Nanak Dev ji’s timeless message of equality and universal oneness in the well-known Shabad of Guru Ravidass as he paid his respects at Sri Guru Ravidass Temple in New York on Saturday.

—PTI