Vice President Expresses Anguish Over Sinister Efforts To Taint And Tarnish Our Institutions

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today expressed his anguish and pain over the sinister efforts by some to taint, tarnish and demean our institutions. Calling upon everyone to be judgmental about such forces, he urged the countrymen to never hesitate to neutralize the anti-Bharat narrative. “You’ll have to speak out your mind to defeat sinister forces that think otherwise,” he said.

Stating that when the country is witnessing such unprecedented growth, there are bound to be reactionary challenges, the Vice President appealed to everyone to never have a partisan approach when it comes to nationalism and national interest. “Political partisan approach is fine when in the political arena, but when you become stakeholders in the growth of the nation, politics must take a back seat. When it is the interest of the nation, we must always be on the front foot. We must play with a straight bat and play with courage and conviction,” he added.

Addressing the Valedictory Ceremony of the Festival of Libraries organized by the Ministry of Culture in New Delhi today, Shri Dhankhar described informed citizens as the greatest spinal strength of any democratic process. Underscoring that only an informed citizenry can neutralize anti-national forces & narratives, he said that libraries are quintessential to achieve informed citizen status.

Describing the Parliament as the temple of democracy where debate, discussion and dialogue has to take place, the Vice President said that no one expects the Parliament to be engaged in disturbance and disruptions.

Recognizing that we have enormously talented people in the parliament, Shri Dhankhar said that they bring huge experience to the table and as Chairman Rajya Sabha, he wanted that talent to be utilized for national purpose. “But if our temples of democracy do not engage in dialogue and discussion and they are plagued by disruption and disturbance, the space is not going to be vacant. It’ll be occupied by forces that are not accountable to the constitution,” he warned and appealed to everyone to use one’s power as the citizen of this country so that an ecosystem is generated to keep the nation first and above everything else.

Praising the Ministry of Culture for this visionary initiative, Shei Dhankhar expressed confidence that it’ll promote the culture of reading in the country. “Library development brings about the development of society and culture. It is also a measure of progress of civilizations and cultures,” he said. Lauding the efforts to employ technology for libraries, he said that the digital library initiative breaks barriers, empowering all citizens with access to knowledge. He also said that education is the only transformational mechanism available to change civilizational growth.

On this occasion, the Vice President also released a Coffee Table Book based on the writings of our freedom fighters that were banned by colonial rule. Describing the Coffee Table Book as a befitting tribute to our Constitution and freedom fighters, VP called it “the most authentic record of Indian genius for freedom, for our value system. It makes available to you what was hidden from you & what was proscribed.” Recalling the innumerable sacrifices made by our forefathers for the sake of the country's independence, he asked all present to persuade every child to go through this unique book.

Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi, Union Minister of State for Culture, Shri Govind Mohan, Secretary, Ministry of Culture, senior officials, librarians, students and others attended the event.