VHP Plans Awareness Rally in Agartala for Ram Temple Consecration

VHP gears up for Ayodhya's Ram Temple consecration with a massive rally in Agartala. Join 7,000 religious leaders at Vivekananda Ground on January 13 for awareness. Live stream the significant event on January 22, 11 am to 1 pm, via social media. Embrace the spirit with temple rituals across Tripura. Light up your homes with five lamps in reverence to Lord Ram.

Agartala: Agartala is set to witness a rally organized by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) this Saturday, aimed at informing the public about the upcoming consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Anticipating the attendance of approximately 7,000 religious leaders from across Tripura, the rally is scheduled to take place at Vivekananda Ground, according to Sankar Roy, the VHP state secretary.



In preparation for the significant event on January 22, the VHP has initiated a door-to-door campaign to raise awareness. Additionally, another rally is planned for January 13 to highlight the importance of the consecration ceremony. Roy emphasized the VHP's appeal to the public to tune in to the live stream of the special program from 11 am to 1 pm on January 22 through various social media platforms.



During the ceremony, special rituals will be performed by priests in all temples across the state. Roy urged citizens to participate by lighting five lamps at their homes in honor of Lord Ram.

