Various Offices Under Ministry Of Electronics & IT Participate In Special Campaign 2.0 With Enthusiasm

New Delhi (The Hawk): Special Campaign 2.0 is an ongoing endeavour undertaken by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) from 02.10.2022 to 31.010.2022 to undertake Swachhta activities within office premises of the Ministry and all its organizations across the country. The cleanliness drive includes not only with respect to the external physical cleanliness but also the cleanliness in the cyber world, to enhance cyber security, cyber safety and cyber hygiene.

The Government of India is committed to bring in an Open, Safe & Trusted and Accountable internet for its users in India. The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) celebrated the month of October 2022 as the Cyber Security month. CERT-In along with ISEA had a regular presence on major Social Media platforms such as Twitter to enhance awareness on Cyber Swachhta in the country.

A day-wise action plan has been prepared for implementation by MeitY and its organizations. Pledge was taken on commencement of Special Campaign 2.0 on 2nd October, 2022. OOn the same day, a Fit India Run of 3.0 kms was organized from Electronics Niketan office complex to Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium & back.

On October 11, 2022, a Blood Donation Camp was organized at Electronics Niketan building with the coordination of AIIMS doctors. Around 70 officers from MeitY donated their blood. During this Special Campaign, an e-Waste Pledge ceremony was organized by MyGov on Plastic Waste Management & ban on Single-Use Plastic (SUP) and Solid & Liquid waste management. A major cleanliness drive has been undertaken in the Electronics Niketan building and also across all MeitY organizations in the country. This includes general cleaning activities, in and around office premises.