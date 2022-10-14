Uttarakhand CM Dhami Warns ISBT Dehradun Officers To Improve Sanitation, Interact With Passengers

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made a surprise inspection of Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) Dehradun on Thursday in view of the festive season and warned the concerned officers to improve the sanitation.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister inspected the cleanliness system, drinking water, toilets, ticket booking counter and canteen in ISBT.

The Chief Minister inspected the buses of Uttarakhand Transport Corporation and also interacted with the passengers.

When the cleanliness system in ISBT was not found correct, the Chief Minister gave strict instructions to the concerned officers that if the sanitation system is not improved, then strict action will be taken against the concerned officers and the company which is looking after this system.

The Chief Minister directed that a complete arrangement of pure drinking water should be made at ISBT. Sanitation and proper arrangement of water should be ensured in toilets.

"ISBT would be inspected again soon. If by then all the arrangements are not found correct, then strict action will be taken against the concerned officers and employees," he said.

During the inspection of the ticket booking counter, the Chief Minister directed that proper arrangements should be made for the announcement before the departure of buses going from ISBT to different areas.

Dhami said that a meeting of the Transport Department would be held soon.

The Chief Minister said, "He would also inspect other bus stands in the state. During the inspection, he directed the concerned officers to take action against the concerned if illegal parking and encroachment are found around the ISBT. Beautification should also be done around ISBT. It should be ensured that all the CCTV cameras installed at ISBT are always operational. In view of the festivals, there will be more movement of passengers, there should be no inconvenience to the passengers, all necessary arrangements should be made by the Transport Department for this." —ANI