Uttarakhand CM Announces Skiing Equipment Availability In Munsyari

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday assured the availability of skiing equipment for the smooth conduct of skiing activities in the Johar Club Munsyari.

"Skiing equipment would be made available for smooth conduct of skiing activities of Johar Club Munsyari. Efforts will be made to construct a multipurpose hall in Johar Club Munsyari. A spectator gallery will be constructed on the sports ground of Johar Club Munsyari," Dhami said during the closing ceremony of the 67th Annual Sports Festival organized by the Johar Club Munsyari through the virtual medium from Dehradun Vidhan Sabha.

"Sports provide strength both physically and mentally. A man's interest in sports is natural, whatever the sport, whatever type, of any level," he said adding that under the new sports policy in the state, the government has made provision for the appointment of gold, silver and bronze medal winners in the Olympics in government posts.

"Under the Mukhyamantri Khiladi Protsahan Yojana, the talented sportspersons in the state will be given scholarships, sports kits, tracksuits and other facilities for their sports-related needs," he said.

He also said that the talented sportspersons, who could not fully expose their talents due to financial constraints, would not have to face any kind of financial troubles and asserted that all possible facilities will be given to them by the government.

"Arrangements have been made to produce nutritious food grains according to the soil and climate in the hilly districts and provide them fair prices by providing the market for the products. The government has also decided to set up farm machinery banks to increase the reach of agricultural machinery in remote mountainous areas," Dhami said while celebrating the year 2022 as the "International Year of Millet" in the field of agriculture.

MLA Harish Dhami also congratulated the Jeweler Club Munsyari on the successful completion of the annual sports festival and announced to give Rs 5 lakh to the Club Munsyari from his MLA fund.

MLA Manoj Tiwari, Special Principal Secretary Sports Abhinav Kumar, Joint Secretary Sanjay Singh Tolia, President of Johar Club Kedar Singh Martolia, Secretary of Johar Club Gaurav Pangti, Member of Johar Club, attended the programme virtually, while Gokarn Singh Martolia, Kavindra Brijwal and Pithoragarh District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan were present on the occasion. —ANI