Uttarakhand Board Exam 2024: Uttarakhand Board Exam Dates Unveiled, Sparking Student Apprehension

Uttarakhand Board Exam 2024 Dates Revealed: Student Anxiety Surges as Timetable Unveiled for High School and Intermediate Assessments

Uttarakhand Board Exam 2024 (The Hawk): The anticipation and stress among students in Uttarakhand have surged following the revelation of examination dates. The scheduled high school and intermediate board exams for the year 2024 are slated to span from February 27 to March 16. Additionally, practical exams are scheduled to be conducted between January 16 and February 15.





A crucial board meeting, helmed by Seema Jaunsar, President of the Directorate of Secondary Education in Dehradun, was convened to finalize these decisions. Commencing on February 27, the exams will kick off with Intermediate Hindi and High School Hindustani Music subjects.





The total count of registered students for both high school and intermediate exams this year has reached an impressive 210,354, indicating a significant cohort set to undertake these crucial assessments.





The meeting saw the attendance of key figures including Dr. Neeta Tiwari, the Council's Secretary, Mahaveer Singh Visht, Deputy Director of Secondary Education, VP Simliti, Additional Secretary, and CP Ratudi, Deputy Secretary.