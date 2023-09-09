    Menu
    US President Biden lauds India's G20 Presidency; reaffirms support for New Delhi's permanent seat at UNSC

    Nidhi Khurana
    September9/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: The Vice President of the United States, Joe Biden, and the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, expressed optimism on Friday that the results of the G20 Summit would help achieve their goals of speeding up sustainable development, bolstering multilateral cooperation, and building consensus around inclusive economic policies to tackle the world's biggest problems.

    While discussing India's recent purchase of 31 drones and their cooperative development of jet engines, Modi and Biden agreed to "deepen and diversify" the bilateral major defence collaboration during their nearly 50-minute conversation.

    The two heads of state talked about how to "reshape" multilateral development banks and discussed methods to work together on crucial and emerging technologies like 6G and AI.—Inputs from Agencies

