US Open 2023: Novak Djokovic beats Medvedev in a gruelling final, captures record-equalling 24th major title

New York: Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic levelled with the Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles after securing the US Open title, beating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in an extremely fatiguing final at New York on Sunday night.

Djokovic beat Medvedev by 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3.

With this win, the 36-year old legend has won his third Grand Slam of the year after the Australian Open and French Open.

Also, Djokovic has avenged the loss to Medvedev in the title clash of US Open 2021.

Despite fatigue, Djokovic captured his fourth US Open title after winning it in 2011, 2015 and 2018. The tennis star will return to the top of ATP Rankings on Monday after a tough 104-minute second set, which saw him save a set point and surge to a win. He is also at the top of ATP Live Rankings right now.

He has won three Major titles in a three times before as well, in 2011, 2015 and 2021.

For atleast set and a half, Djokovic dominated the match but Medvedev was not going down without a fight. There was a 31-shot rally in the second set, causing Djokovic to fall from fatigue. There was a change in the tone of the game from 3-3 in second set, but Djokovic pulled out a set winning volley.

The final set was more easier for Djokovic and he won the match.

Following the match, Djokovic was quoted as saying by WTA, “To make history of this sport is just something truly remarkable and special,”

“Obviously in every in every possible way, in every possible meaning of the word special. It is hard to describe in words. I had the childhood dream when I was seven, eight. I wanted to become the best player in the world and win the Wimbledon trophy. That was the only thing I wanted."

“But then when I realised that, obviously I started to dream new dreams and set new objectives, new goals. I never imagined that I would be here standing with you talking about 24 Slams," he added.

Medvedev also said, "24. I feel like I have not a bad career and I have 20 titles, you have 24 Grand Slams. Wow. Congrats to you and your team. You guys are amazing."

—IANS