    Menu
    World

    US intercepted dozens of Iranian missiles bound for Israel: US officials

    author-img
    The Hawk
    April14/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    US Military Intercepts Iranian Missiles Targeting Israel Amid Escalating Conflict. Navy Successfully Downs Several Threats in Defense of Middle East Ally.

    Joe Biden attends a meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu

    As well as knocking down drones, the US military has also shot down dozens of Iranian missiles bound for Israel as part of its assistance in defending the close Middle East ally against attack, three U.S. official said late on Saturday.

    Two of the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said some of the missiles were shot down by the US Navy.

    Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/joe-biden-netanyahu-speak-by-phone-after-iran-attack 

    The US military assistance to Israel came as Iran launched explosive drones and fired missiles at Israel late on Saturday in its first direct attack on Israeli territory, a retaliatory strike that raised the threat of a wider regional conflict.

    —Reuters

    Categories :WorldTags :US military Iran Israel Middle East Defense Conflict Navy
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in