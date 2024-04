Biden and Netanyahu converse following Iran's retaliatory strike on Israel; White House to provide details of their discussion in response.

US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by telephone on Saturday night, the White House said, after Iran launched a retaliatory drone and missile attack on Israel.

The White House said it would provide a summary of the call.

—Reuters