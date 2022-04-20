UPSC 2019: Meet Jayant Mankale, visually-impaired engineer from Maharashtra who got 143rd rank

Mumbai: A visually-impaired man has secured an all-India rank of 143 in the civil services examination 2019, the results of which were announced on Tuesday by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

As per the report, that has been published by The New Indian Express, Mankale lost 75% of his vision after suffering retinitis pigmentosa, a rare genetic disorder that breaks down cells in the retina which leads to loss of vision in 2015.

Jayant Mankale, a 27-year-old mechanical engineer, had secured AIR 923 in the 2018 exams but missed out on becoming a civil servant due to some technical issues.

"I then joined a nationalised bank after clearing an exam. However, I continued with my civil services preparations and this time got 143rd rank," he said.

Despite losing his eyesight to a rare disorder during his engineering days, Mankale said he continued to hold on to one vision with determination, that of clearing the civil services exam.

Mankale said determination and technology helped him overcome odds brought about by his disability.

"I hope I get good service as part of the special quota of visually impaired rank holders. I have also achieved a good rank," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)