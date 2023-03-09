UP: OBC quota panel reports to Adityanath

Lucknow: On Thursday, officials stated that the five-person panel the Uttar Pradesh government had appointed to investigate the question of OBC reservation in urban local body elections has delivered its findings to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Judge (ret.) Ram Avtar Singh, who served as commission chairman, and the other members delivered their report to the chief minister on Thursday evening, according to UP Information and Public Relations Department Director Shishir.

One high-ranking official has stated that the commission's suggestions for implementing the provision of reservation to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in urban local body elections remain unknown at this time.—Inputs from Agencies